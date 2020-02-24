Annons
Resultat:
1:a Slowdance Solo Superstar Junior/Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson
3:a Slowdance Solo Superstar Junior/Youth/Adult Natalie Forsberg
2:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Youth Sanna Olerot
1:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Junior Malva Bergh
2:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Children Aaliyah Johansson
3:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Children Lina Helander
1:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Youth/Adult Ella Eklund
1:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Stina Callenvik
2:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Meja Olerot
3:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Elsa Lindström
1:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson & Malva Bergh
2:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Linnea Fredriksson & Sanna Olerot
2:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Junior Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck
1:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Children Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander
1:a Slowdance Duo Rekrytering Children Elsa Lindström & Stina Callenvik
1:a Discojazz Solo Rising Star Junior/Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson
1:a Discojazz Solo Rekrytering Junior Malva Bergh
1:a Discojazz Rekrytering Children Meja Olerot
2:a Discojazz Rekrytering Children Maja Lyckebäck
1:a Akro Disco Solo Children Rising Star Maja Lyckebäck
1:a Disco Solo Superstar Adult Natalie Forsberg
2:a Disco Solo Superstar Youth Sanna Olerot
1:a Disco Solo Rising Star Adult Nellie Andersson
1:a Disco Solo Rising Star Children Lina Helander
2:a Disco Solo Rising Star Children Maja Lyckebäck
2:a Disco Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Freja Brandt
3:a Disco Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Elsa Lindström
1:a Disco Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson & Malva Bergh
2:a Disco Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Isa Wig & Sanna Olerot
3:a Disco Duo Rising Star Junior Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck
1:a Disco Duo Rising Star Children Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander
3:a HipHop Duo Superstar Junior/Youth Elmer Eklund & Ella Eklund
1:a HipHop Duo Rising Star Junior/Adult Flippa Mann & Mabelle Hanna
2:a HipHop Duo Rekrytering Youth Antonio Iljazim & Iara Rocha
1:a HipHop Duo Rekrytering Children Meja Olerot & Stella Brorsson
1:a Hiphop Solo Superstar Junior Elmer Eklund
2:a HipHop Solo Superstar Junior Mabelle Hanna
1:a HipHop Solo Rising Star Youth/Adult Antonio Iljazim
1:a HipHop Solo Rising Star Junior Filippa Mann
3:a HipHop Solo Rising Star Meja Olerot
1:a HipHop Solo Rekrytering Children Maja Lyckebäck
1:a HipHop Battle Rising Star Youth/Adult Anna Hermansson
3:a HipHpo Battle Rising Star Youth/Adult Antonio Iljazim
1:a HipHop Battle Rising Star Children/Junior Elmer Eklund
3:a HipHop Battle Rising Star Children/Junior Meja Olerot