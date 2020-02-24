Resultat:

1:a Slowdance Solo Superstar Junior/Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson

3:a Slowdance Solo Superstar Junior/Youth/Adult Natalie Forsberg

2:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Youth Sanna Olerot

1:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Junior Malva Bergh

2:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Children Aaliyah Johansson

3:a Slowdance Solo Rising Star Children Lina Helander

1:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Youth/Adult Ella Eklund

1:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Stina Callenvik

2:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Meja Olerot

3:a Slowdance Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Elsa Lindström

1:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson & Malva Bergh

2:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Linnea Fredriksson & Sanna Olerot

2:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Junior Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck

1:a Slowdance Duo Rising Star Children Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander

1:a Slowdance Duo Rekrytering Children Elsa Lindström & Stina Callenvik

1:a Discojazz Solo Rising Star Junior/Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson

1:a Discojazz Solo Rekrytering Junior Malva Bergh

1:a Discojazz Rekrytering Children Meja Olerot

2:a Discojazz Rekrytering Children Maja Lyckebäck

1:a Akro Disco Solo Children Rising Star Maja Lyckebäck

1:a Disco Solo Superstar Adult Natalie Forsberg

2:a Disco Solo Superstar Youth Sanna Olerot

1:a Disco Solo Rising Star Adult Nellie Andersson

1:a Disco Solo Rising Star Children Lina Helander

2:a Disco Solo Rising Star Children Maja Lyckebäck

2:a Disco Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Freja Brandt

3:a Disco Solo Rekrytering Kids/Children Elsa Lindström

1:a Disco Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Hanna Johansson & Malva Bergh

2:a Disco Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult Isa Wig & Sanna Olerot

3:a Disco Duo Rising Star Junior Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck

1:a Disco Duo Rising Star Children Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander

3:a HipHop Duo Superstar Junior/Youth Elmer Eklund & Ella Eklund

1:a HipHop Duo Rising Star Junior/Adult Flippa Mann & Mabelle Hanna

2:a HipHop Duo Rekrytering Youth Antonio Iljazim & Iara Rocha

1:a HipHop Duo Rekrytering Children Meja Olerot & Stella Brorsson

1:a Hiphop Solo Superstar Junior Elmer Eklund

2:a HipHop Solo Superstar Junior Mabelle Hanna

1:a HipHop Solo Rising Star Youth/Adult Antonio Iljazim

1:a HipHop Solo Rising Star Junior Filippa Mann

3:a HipHop Solo Rising Star Meja Olerot

1:a HipHop Solo Rekrytering Children Maja Lyckebäck

1:a HipHop Battle Rising Star Youth/Adult Anna Hermansson

3:a HipHpo Battle Rising Star Youth/Adult Antonio Iljazim

1:a HipHop Battle Rising Star Children/Junior Elmer Eklund

3:a HipHop Battle Rising Star Children/Junior Meja Olerot

