Resultat – så gick det för Art Dance:
2) Hanna Johansson Disco Solo Elit Adult
1) Natalie Forsberg Disco Solo Superstar Adult
2) Sanna Olerot Disco Solo Superstar Youth
1) Malva Bergh Disco Solo Superstar Children/Junior
2) Maja Lyckebäck Disco Solo Rising Star Children
3) Lina Helander Disco Solo Rising Star Children
1) Stina Callenvik Disco Solo Rek Children
2) Meja Olerot Disco Solo Rek Kids
1) Natalie Forsberg & Agnes Holmbäck-Svensson Disco Duo Superstar Youth/Adult
1) Hanna Johansson & Malva Bergh Disco Duo Rising Star Youth/Adult
2) Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander Disco Duo Rising Star Children
2) Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck Disco Duo Rek Children
2) Maja Lyckebäck Ackro Disco Solo Rising Star Children
1) Hanna Johansson Slowdance Solo Superstar Adult
2) Natalie Forsberg Slowdance Solo Rising Star Youth/Adult
3) Lina Helander Slowdance Solo Rising Star Children
1) Malva Bergh Slowdance Solo Rek Junior
1) Stina Callenvik Slowdance Solo Rek Kids/Children
1) Natalie Forsberg & Agnes Holmbäck-Svensson Slowdance Duo Rising Star Junior/Youth/Adult
2) Linnea Fredriksson @ Sanna Olerot Slowdance Duo Rising Star Junior/Youth/Adult
1) Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander Slowdance Duo Rising Star Children
2) Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck Slowdance Duo Rising Star Children
3) Linus Johansson HipHop Solo Superstar Adult
2) Elmer Eklund HipHop Solo Superstar Children/Junior
2) Meja Olerot HipHop Solo Rising Star Kids/Children
3) Maja Lyckebäck HipHop Solo Rek Kids/Children
3) Elmer & Ella Eklund HipHop Duo Superstar Junior
1) Filippa Mann & Mabelle Hanna HipHop Duo Rek Junior
3) Linus Johansson HipHop Battle Elit Adult
2) Mabelle Hanna HipHop Battle Rising Star Youth
1) Elmer Eklund HipoHop Battle Rising Star Kids/Children
2) Meja Olerot HipHop Battle Rising Star Kids/Children
