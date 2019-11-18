Annons
Under helgen avgjordes Sundspärlan Cup i Helsingborg och Art Dance hade fyra tjejer som deltog. Då tog alla fyra en pallplats.
Se resultaten i faktarutan.
1:a Nellie Andersson – Disco Solo Rising Star junior/youth/Adult
1:a Nellie Andersson – Disco Solo Rising Star junior/youth/Adult
2:a Iara Rocha – Disco Rising Star Solo junior/your/Adult
1:a Aaliyah Johansson – Disco Solo Rising Star Children
2:a Lina Helander – Disco Solo Rising Star Children
1:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander – Disco Duo Rising Star