Under helgen avgjordes Sundspärlan Cup i Helsingborg och Art Dance hade fyra tjejer som deltog. Då tog alla fyra en pallplats.

Se resultaten i faktarutan.

1:a Nellie Andersson – Disco Solo Rising Star junior/youth/Adult

2:a Iara Rocha – Disco Rising Star Solo junior/your/Adult

1:a Aaliyah Johansson – Disco Solo Rising Star Children

2:a Lina Helander – Disco Solo Rising Star Children

1:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander – Disco Duo Rising Star

