Resultat Art Dance:
Disco duo rekrytering children
1:a Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck
3:e Meja Olerot & Stina Callenvik
Disco duo rising star children
1:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander
Ackro Disco solo rising star children
1:a Maja Lyckebäck
Disco solo rising star children
3:e Lina Helander
Disco solo rekrytering kids
2:a Meja Olerot
3:a Thilia Hoffren
Disco solo rising star adult/youth
2:a Nellie Andersson
3:a Iara Rocha
Slowdance duo rekrytering children
1:a Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck
Slowdance duo rising star children
2:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander
Slowdance duo rising star adult/youth/junior
2:a Linnéa Fredriksson & Sanna Olerot
3:a Natalie Forsberg & Agnes Holmbäck Svensson
Slowdance solo rekrytering children
1:a Maja Lyckebäck
Slowdance rekrytering children
2:a Engla Westerling
Slowdance solo rekrytering junior
1:a Malva Bergh
Slowdance rekrytering junior
3:a Liv Lindström
Slowdance solo rising star adult/youth
1:a Alex Bergström
Slowdance rekrytering kids
2:a Meja Olerot
Slowdance solo rekrytering youth
2:a Iara Rocha
Slowdance rekrytering youth
3:a Ajla Muric
Slowdance solo rising star children
2:a Aaliyah Johansson
Hiphop duo rising star junior
1:a Elmer Eklund & Ella Eklund
Hiphop battle rising star children/kids
1:a Elmer Eklund
2:a Meja Olerot
Hiphop battle rising star junior
1:a Antonio Iljazim
2:a Liv Lindström
Hiphop big teams rising star adult/junior
3:e Flowmoo
Hiphop solo rekrytering kids
3:a Thilia Hoffren
Hiphop solo rekrytering children
3:a Lovisa Johansson
Hiphop solo rekrytering junior
2:a Antonio Iljazim
Hiphop solo rising star children/kids
1:a Elmer Eklund
Jazz up tempo adult/youth/junior
3:a Liv Lindström
Modern/Lyrical jazz duo adult/youth/junior
1:a Alex Bergström & Julia Lind
Modern/Lyrical jazz small team junior/adult
1:a Art Star
Modern/Lyrical jazz solo junior
2:a Tyra Dyberg
Modern/Lyrical jazz solo youth
1:a Julia Lind
2:a Isa Wig
3:e Alex Bergström
Modern/Lyrical jazz solo adult
1:a Hanna Johansson
3:e Ella Nordqvist
Show duo children/kids
3:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander
Show duo junior
1:a Ella Eklund & Malva Bergh
Show small teams adult/junior
1:a Art Star
Show big teams adult/junior
2:a Empathy
3:a Affected Angels
Disco duo super star adult/youth
2:a Natalie Forsberg & Agnes Holmbäck Svensson
Disco solo super star junior/children
2:a Malva Bergh
Disco solo superstar youth
1:a Linnéa Fredriksson
Disco solo superstar adult
2:a Natalie Forsberg
Disco solo elit adult/junior
3:a Hanna Johansson
Slowdance solo superstar youth/junior
2:a Julia Lind
Slowdance solo superstar adult
2:a Hanna Johansson
Hiphop battle elit solo adult/youth
1:a Linus Johansson
Hiphop solo superstar adult
1:a Linus Johansson
