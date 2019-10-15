Relaterat: TV/Bildextra: 75 (!) bilder + TV-klipp från The Art Dance Competition
Resultat Art Dance:

Disco duo rekrytering children

1:a Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck

3:e Meja Olerot

3:e Meja Olerot & Stina Callenvik

Disco duo rising star children

1:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander

Ackro Disco solo rising star children

1:a Maja Lyckebäck

Disco solo rising star children

3:e Lina Helander

Disco solo rekrytering kids

2:a Meja Olerot

3:a Thilia Hoffren

Disco solo rising star adult/youth

2:a Nellie Andersson

3:a Iara Rocha

Slowdance duo rekrytering children

1:a Engla Westerling & Maja Lyckebäck

Slowdance duo rising star children

2:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander

Slowdance duo rising star adult/youth/junior

2:a Linnéa Fredriksson & Sanna Olerot

3:a Natalie Forsberg & Agnes Holmbäck Svensson

Slowdance solo rekrytering children

1:a Maja Lyckebäck

Slowdance rekrytering children

2:a Engla Westerling

Slowdance solo rekrytering junior

1:a Malva Bergh

Slowdance rekrytering junior

3:a Liv Lindström

Slowdance solo rising star adult/youth

1:a Alex Bergström

Slowdance rekrytering kids

2:a Meja Olerot

Slowdance solo rekrytering youth

2:a Iara Rocha

Slowdance rekrytering youth

3:a Ajla Muric

Slowdance solo rising star children

2:a Aaliyah Johansson

Hiphop duo rising star junior

1:a Elmer Eklund & Ella Eklund

Hiphop battle rising star children/kids

1:a Elmer Eklund

2:a Meja Olerot

Hiphop battle rising star junior

1:a Antonio Iljazim

2:a Liv Lindström

Hiphop big teams rising star adult/junior

3:e Flowmoo

Hiphop solo rekrytering kids

3:a Thilia Hoffren

Hiphop solo rekrytering children

3:a Lovisa Johansson

Hiphop solo rekrytering junior

2:a Antonio Iljazim

Hiphop solo rising star children/kids

1:a Elmer Eklund

Jazz up tempo adult/youth/junior

3:a Liv Lindström

Modern/Lyrical jazz duo adult/youth/junior

1:a Alex Bergström & Julia Lind

Modern/Lyrical jazz small team junior/adult

1:a Art Star

Modern/Lyrical jazz solo junior

2:a Tyra Dyberg

Modern/Lyrical jazz solo youth

1:a Julia Lind

2:a Isa Wig

3:e Alex Bergström

Modern/Lyrical jazz solo adult

1:a Hanna Johansson

3:e Ella Nordqvist

Show duo children/kids

3:a Aaliyah Johansson & Lina Helander

Show duo junior

1:a Ella Eklund & Malva Bergh

Show small teams adult/junior

1:a Art Star

Show big teams adult/junior

2:a Empathy

3:a Affected Angels

Disco duo super star adult/youth

2:a Natalie Forsberg & Agnes Holmbäck Svensson

Disco solo super star junior/children

2:a Malva Bergh

Disco solo superstar youth

1:a Linnéa Fredriksson

Disco solo superstar adult

2:a Natalie Forsberg

Disco solo elit adult/junior

3:a Hanna Johansson

Slowdance solo superstar youth/junior

2:a Julia Lind

Slowdance solo superstar adult

2:a Hanna Johansson

Hiphop battle elit solo adult/youth

1:a Linus Johansson

Hiphop solo superstar adult

1:a Linus Johansson

