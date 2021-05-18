Bildextra: Storslam för Art Dance i digital tävling

Det fördelat på nio guld, 13 silver och sex brons.
Resultat: Så gick det för Art Dance
1:a Hanna Johansson Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Adult Rising Star
2:a Natalie Forsberg Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Adult Rising Star
3:a Sanna Olerot Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Adult Rising Star
1:a Tyra Dyberg Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Youth Rising Star
1:a Aaliyah Johansson Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Children/Kids Rising Star
2:a Lina Saito Helander Modern/Lyrica Jazz Solo Childern/Kids Rising Star
1:a Natalie Forsberg & Sanna Olerot Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Adult/Youth Rising Star
2:a Maja Lyckebäck & Malva Bergh Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Adult/Youth Rising Star
3:a Engla Westerling & Meja Olerot Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Junior Rising Star
2:a Aaliyah Johanson & Lina Saito Helander Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Children Rising Star
2:a Natalie Forsberg Show Solo Rising Star Adult
2:a Freja Brandt Show Solo Rising Star Children
2:a Maja Lyckebäck & Malva Bergh Show Duo Rising Star Youth/Junior
3:a Molly Norden & Theodora Kazic Show Duo Rising Star Children
1:a Empathy Show Big Team Adult/Junior/Children Rising Star
3:a Effected Angels Show Big Team Adult/Junior/Children Rising Star
1:a Art Stars Junior Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Junior
2:a Reflexion Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Junior
2:a Art Stars Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Adult
3:a Neoteric Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Adult
2:a Ella Eklund HipHop Solo Superstar Youth
1:a Filippa Mann HipHop Solo Rising Star Youth
3:a Maja Lyckebäck HipHop Solo Rising Star Junior
1:a Lina Saito Helander HipHop Solo Rising Star Children/Kids
2:a Thilia Hoffren HipHop Solo rek Children/Kids
2:a NonStop HipHop Big Teams Adult/Junior Rising Star
1:a Filippa Mann & Mabelle Hanna HipHop Duo Rising Star Adult/Youth
2:a Thilia Hoffren & Tuva Hoffren HipHop Duo rek Junior