Tävlingsdans | 10:09

Bildextra: Storslam för Art Dance i digital tävling

Vilken helg för Art Dance!
Falköpingsklubben tog hem hela 28 pallplatser vid en digital tävling, HipHop och Performing Arts Competition.

Det fortsätter att gå som en dans för Art Dance.
Bild: Privat

Det fördelat på nio guld, 13 silver och sex brons.

Resultat: Så gick det för Art Dance

1:a Hanna Johansson Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Adult Rising Star

2:a Natalie Forsberg Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Adult Rising Star

3:a Sanna Olerot Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Adult Rising Star

1:a Tyra Dyberg Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Youth Rising Star

1:a Aaliyah Johansson Modern/Lyrical Jazz Solo Children/Kids Rising Star

2:a Lina Saito Helander Modern/Lyrica Jazz Solo Childern/Kids Rising Star

1:a Natalie Forsberg & Sanna Olerot Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Adult/Youth Rising Star

2:a Maja Lyckebäck & Malva Bergh Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Adult/Youth Rising Star

3:a Engla Westerling & Meja Olerot Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Junior Rising Star

2:a Aaliyah Johanson & Lina Saito Helander Modern/Lyreical Jazz Duo Children Rising Star

2:a Natalie Forsberg Show Solo Rising Star Adult

2:a Freja Brandt Show Solo Rising Star Children

2:a Maja Lyckebäck & Malva Bergh Show Duo Rising Star Youth/Junior

3:a Molly Norden & Theodora Kazic Show Duo Rising Star Children

1:a Empathy Show Big Team Adult/Junior/Children Rising Star

3:a Effected Angels Show Big Team Adult/Junior/Children Rising Star

1:a Art Stars Junior Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Junior

2:a Reflexion Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Junior

2:a Art Stars Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Adult

3:a Neoteric Modern/Lyrical Jazz Small Team Rising Star Adult

2:a Ella Eklund HipHop Solo Superstar Youth

1:a Filippa Mann HipHop Solo Rising Star Youth

3:a Maja Lyckebäck HipHop Solo Rising Star Junior

1:a Lina Saito Helander HipHop Solo Rising Star Children/Kids

2:a Thilia Hoffren HipHop Solo rek Children/Kids

2:a NonStop HipHop Big Teams Adult/Junior Rising Star

1:a Filippa Mann & Mabelle Hanna HipHop Duo Rising Star Adult/Youth

2:a Thilia Hoffren & Tuva Hoffren HipHop Duo rek Junior

Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat
Bild: Privat

